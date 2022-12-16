Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday said the petroleum prices were high in the country because of the 'NPA government'.





2. Medchal: A girl studying fourth class at ZPHS in Dammaiguda reached school on Thursday morning and left her classroom keeping her bag in the class





3. India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.





4. Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Santi Kumari inspected the ongoing works taken up in Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Night Safari Area, Botanical Garden visitors zone and Conservation zone on Thursday





5. Residents can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity while commuting by Metro Rail, with Bharti Airtel announcing the launch of its 5G services in the city, connecting key locations and transport hubs.



































