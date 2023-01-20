Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. 'Made in Telangana' spectacles will be given to beneficiaries of the 'Kanti Velugu' programme, which is aimed at making the State controllable blindness- free, disclosed Health Minister T Harish Rao, while inaugurating the phase-II of the programme at Vivekananda Community Centre, Ameerpet, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday.





2. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), constituted a committee with subject experts from the nominees of O/O Director General of Police, Osmania , JNTUH, NALSAR Law Universities and Director, IIT for designing the course curriculum and other modalities for the introduction of the 'Cyber Security and Safety Course' in the Universities and colleges from the next academic year. The first meeting of the committee held on Thursday.





3. A major fire broke out in a five-storey building on Thursday on the Minister's Road in Secunderabad. As many as 40 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to bring the blaze under control. The blaze continues to rage even after 12 hours.





4. Residents of Manikonda were staggered when they saw cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday. A sizeable crowd flocked to the area to see their favourite cricketer.





5. According to a few students and lecturers' associations, only 70% of syllabus has been completed Only 1,000 regular teachers are working; more than 3,000 teachers are employed on contract. There are 2,000 vacancies out of which permission has been granted for 1,654 guest faculties in September 2022.Still, 1,800 teachers are required



























