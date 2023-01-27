Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM KCR should look out for a separate platform to solve their differences.





2. Parents and students move cautiously and preferring fully funded study abroad programmes Economic recession in the USA, EU and UK reportedly impacting scholarships and part-time earning opportunities to Indian students





3. The 74th Republic Day was celebrated in a very patriotic atmosphere on Thursday at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL hoisted the national flag in the presence of dignitaries and guests.





4. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Kamlesh D Patel have been awarded Padma Bhushan for spiritualism.





5. Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had no moral right to live in this country, as he failed to uphold democracy and insulted the Constitution, judiciary and the national flag,



























