- IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers
- Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal
- Top priority for women's safety
- Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies
- HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet
- Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues
- KBC 16th episode, Bangalorean techie on hot seat
- FAIMA decided to end their strike after SC directives
- CBI and Lokayukta torturing my friends and family: DCM DK Shivakumar
- DC B.M. Santosh Urges Farmers to Cooperate for Bharat Mala Road Construction to Develop Gattu
- Those who commit crimes against women and children cannot escape punishment: CP Sudheer Babu IPS
- Youth should stay away from committing inhuman crimes
- Commissioner felicitates officers, staff and additional public prosecutors for performing their duties effectively in securing the maximum punishment for sexual assault accused
CP Sri Sudheer Babu., IPS has felicitated the then Investigating Officer Inspector Venkataiah, Head Constable Yadagiri, Constables Mahesh, Srikanth and Additional Public Prosecutor Ms. Sunitha, who effectively performed their duties in securing maximum punishment for the accused in two different sexual assault cases registered in Vanasthalipuram area, at Rachakonda camp office in LB Nagar.
On this occasion, the CP said that some misguided youths are turning into criminals by committing inhuman crimes for temporary pleasure due to lack of proper guidance and education. CP said that the youth who should choose good goals in lif