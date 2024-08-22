Top priority for women's safety

Commissioner felicitates officers, staff and additional public prosecutors for performing their duties effectively in securing the maximum punishment for sexual assault accused

CP Sri Sudheer Babu., IPS has felicitated the then Investigating Officer Inspector Venkataiah, Head Constable Yadagiri, Constables Mahesh, Srikanth and Additional Public Prosecutor Ms. Sunitha, who effectively performed their duties in securing maximum punishment for the accused in two different sexual assault cases registered in Vanasthalipuram area, at Rachakonda camp office in LB Nagar.

On this occasion, the CP said that some misguided youths are turning into criminals by committing inhuman crimes for temporary pleasure due to lack of proper guidance and education. CP said that the youth who should choose good goals in lif