TPCC chief slams KCR, Kishan over alleged BRS-BJP nexus

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family was fighting for money and the BRS party was on the brink of collapse anytime.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud said that the opposition BRS has become a sinking ship. If BRS joins hands with BJP which has only eight seats, the pink party will also be reduced to eight seats.

As soon as Justice PC Ghose Commission issued notices to KCR and BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, he said, “The old bond between KCR and Rajendar was revived and the BJP MP also met BRS leader Harish Rao at a farm house in Shamirpet. They also had a phone conversation with KCR before they appeared before the Commission.”

The remarks of BRS leader Kavitha and Raja Singh exposed the secret pact between BJP and BRS, the Congress leader said. “Does Kishan Reddy have the courage to respond to Kavitha and also Raja Singh’s remarks”, he asked. Taking strong exception to BJP leaders’ allegations against Rahul Gandhi, he said that when Rahul stands in support of soldiers, the BJP’s criticism reflects their low-level politics. Hundreds of surgical strikes took place during Indira Gandhi’s tenure. Now, the BJP was trying to exploit military secrets for political gain.

Instead of responding to Raja Singh’s serious issues, the BJP was attacking Rahul Gandhi and it is a clear sign of incompetence, he said. Goud added that comparing wars under Indira Gandhi and Modi reveals stark differences. During Indira Gandhi’s rule, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, he affirmed.