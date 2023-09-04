TPCC Election Commission facing problems in shortlisting candidates

Hyderabad: The Pradesh Election Commission of Congress committee is facing problems in shortlisting candidates for the ensuing polls. It was stunned when senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah told the PEC, “I am contesting and party leaders should support me.” He is also said to have commented that he is the former TPCC president and hence he should get the ticket.

This was reportedly objected to by the party leader T Jagga Reddy. He felt that senior leaders should not make such comments.

Even TPCC president A Revanth Reddy reportedly said that such demands should not be made by senior leaders. The PEC would shortlist the candidates based on certain parameters and would send the list for approval of the party high command.

Some leaders are said to have expressed their opposition to the party senior leader G Chinna Reddy’s name. They said he should not be given a ticket. The NSUI leaders are also said to be in the race.

Meanwhile, AICC senior leader Renuka Chowdary made some interesting comments on the issue of Y S Sharmila joining the party. She said she had met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, but they have no information from the high command about she joining the party.

When told that she reportedly sought Palair seat, Renuka said there was no GST on asking for any seat, but allotment would depend upon eligibility. She added that neither Sonia nor Rahul had given her any assurance.