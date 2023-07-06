TPCC Released Dharani Files

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday made serious allegations against the Dharani Portal, claiming corruption, land irregularities, and foreign involvement.

He announced the forthcoming release of the "Dharani Files," which will include evidence supporting these allegations. He also challenged Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy to investigate the investors behind Dharani.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy accused the Dharani Portal of facilitating the transfer of properties, lands, and personal details to foreign entities, endangering the interests of the people. He emphasized that the management of Dharani had fallen into foreign hands, calling it a dangerous situation.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that the Dharani portal was controlled by Sridhar Gade, known as Gade Sridhar Raju, a close associate of Minister K. Tarakarama Rao and that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's family was involved in looting through the portal.

Highlighting the impact of Dharani's operations, Revanth Reddy explained that prohibited lands were being registered to followers by exploiting the portal's flaws, leading to illegal transactions and layout developments. He further expressed concern that British investors were linked to the Dharani portal, raising questions about the transparency and security of the system.

Revanth Reddy called for the abolishment of the Dharani Portal and the introduction of a new computerized land record system that is free of errors and accessible to all. He criticized the state government for the illegal allocation of assigned lands and the transfer of endowment lands to pharma companies, going against court orders.

In response to these allegations, the TPCC released a land declaration manifesto at the press conference. The manifesto outlined several key points, including the abolition of Dharani, comprehensive land surveys, the enactment of a Title Guarantee Law, the implementation of land reforms, and the strengthening of the land administration system. The manifesto also emphasized the party's commitment to the Forest Rights Act, the Land Acquisition Act, and providing full rights to the poor and eligible individuals.