TPCC State General Secretary welcomes new joiners to Congress

Rangareddy: In a move to strengthen its ranks and broaden its appeal, the Congress party received a significant boost as around 45 individuals from various political backgrounds joined the party’s fold. The induction ceremony, held at Papireddy Guda village in Keshampet mandal, saw TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankarextend a warm welcome to the new members.

He expressed his belief that if the people of Shadnagar constituency entrust Congress with an opportunity, they will witness remarkable development and a clear vision for progress. As a gesture of their newfound commitment to the Congress party, each member was draped in Congress scarves.

The list of new party entrants includes individuals such as Viresh, Sivakumar, Srinu, Ramesh, Mahender, Mahesh, Jagadish, Srikanth, Bhaskar, Srikanth, Mahesh, Kumar, Rajinikanth, Shiva, Vijay, Uday, Mahesh, Kumar, Vamsi, Chintu, Vishnu, Bharat, Sandeep, Arvind, Vamsi, Kiran, Shivashankar, Sudarshan, Suresh, Kumar, Anil, Kumar, Sandeep, Prashant, and many more.

Veereshappa, President of Keshampet Mandal, RavulaPentaiah Mudiraj, President of the OBC Cell, Bhaskar, Nani, Arjun Laxman, Srinath, Narasimha, Yadayah, and others were present. In their address, they urged the constituents to consider giving Congress an opportunity, reminiscent of the trust once placed in the BRS party in Telangana. The Congress party remains committed to serving the people’s interests and fostering development in the region.