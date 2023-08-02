Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
TPCC team meets Guv on floods, pleads help for flood victims
A TPCC delegation led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the situation caused by floods and heavy rains in the city. The delegation also submitted a representation to the Governor on the occasion.
Hyderabad: A TPCC delegation led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the situation caused by floods and heavy rains in the city. The delegation also submitted a representation to the Governor on the occasion.
Speaking to media persons later, Vikramarka said they collected information about the loss of life, crop damage and property due to the recent unprecedented floods caused by heavy rains in the State and briefed the Governor of the impact. He said they had urged the Governor to mount pressure on the State government to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers, who lost their crops and Rs 5 lakh per house for the fully damaged houses and Rs 1 lakh for the partially damaged houses. He also said they wanted the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of those who lost their life in the floods.