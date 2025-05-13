TPDPMA calls off 40-day strike after assurance from govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Private Degree and PG College Management Association (TPDPMA) has officially ended its 40-day strike. This decision follows an assurance from Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, who successfully communicated the urgent financial challenges facing Degree and PG Colleges in the State to the Chief Minister.

After a meeting with the TPDPMA representatives on Monday and hearing from Professor Reddy about the delayed release of the RTF (Recurring Teaching Funds), the Chief Minister directed the relevant officials to take immediate action, ensuring that the funds will be released within the next three days. Convinced by the Chairman’s assurance, the TPDPMA announced its cooperation with all universities for the upcoming semester examinations, scheduled to begin on May 14.

The association expressed gratitude to the government for acknowledging the financial difficulties private colleges have faced due to the delay in fund releases and for their positive response to address the issue promptly. Professor Balakista Reddy emphasised that the Chief Minister was receptive to his explanation and appealed to college managements, property owners, and teaching staff of private Degree and PG colleges to work together in resuming normal academic operations. He also stated that he would take personal responsibility for ensuring the promised funds are released.