TPSV submits written representation to resume physical classes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Poura Spandana Vedika submitted a written representation to the District collector on Wednesday regarding the reopening of schools. Extension of holidays will seriously affect students.

In several States where Covid cases are very high, schools have been functioning normally. Online classes have not helped students and only physical classes can help them to obtain proper knowledge. In this situation, closure of schools for 15 days will impact the future of the student and create a lethargy attitude among them.

K Sivakumar, general secretary, Telangana Poura Spandana Vedika said, "In a survey done by the TPSV, we found that most of the parents wanted their children to attend physical classes. We therefore request the concerned authorities to review their decision and decide to start offline classes immediately and arrange quality education for students.