TPU launches new initiative to promote communal harmony

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, to spread communal harmony amongst people of all faiths, the Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU) undertook a simple yet significant initiative 'Pani Pilao, Pyaar Badhao' by providing drinking water in various mosques in the city on Tuesday.

The TPU members gathered at the various mosques at Saroornagar, Mir Alam, Chilkalguda and many more places to provide drinking water to hundreds of worshippers. The members said, "What better way of solidarity to mark the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan than offer water to everyone in hot summer." A member said, "TPU firmly believes that, at a time when targeted violence against minorities and communal strife is increasing, the efforts of solidarity and sisterhood across communities can only rebuild hope. We shall continue to work to re-affirm constitutional values and rights for all sections of the society." The volunteers were seen holding banners which read that this country does not belong to anyone religion.