Traditional beliefs affecting scientific policy making

Hyderabad: Jana Vignana Vedika organised a round table discussion in Hyderabad on Monday regarding the forthcoming Indian Science Congress scheduled on January 3. The theme this year is S & T: Rural Development.

The experts discussed over pseudo science debate which was affecting the process of policy making of science causing immense damage to the progress of science.

Despite several intellectuals condemning the unscientific and irrational remarks, still pseudoscience promoting debates, views which were dominating in many science meetings. In the name of traditional knowledge, spirituality, ancient philosophy, aspects of metaphysics, pseudoscience and anti-science were being blended into true science. The experts also requested the Central government to increase the budget allocation to at least 2% of GDP for S & T research.

The scientists and experts participated in the discussion were Prof K Nageswar, Justice Chandra Kumar, Rtd Judge, A P High Court, Dr G Vanjaneyulu, Executive Director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, Dr K Babu Rao, Rtd Scientist, Environmental Activist, Prof AP Rao, Agricultural Scientist, Dr B Gopalam, Popular Science writer, Gangadhar, Breakthrough Science Society, Prof B N Reddy, Prof M Adinarayana, Dr. Koya Venkateswara Rao, Osmania University.