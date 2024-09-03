  • Menu
Traffic advisory issued for Intercontinental Football Tourney

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament matches to be held on September 3, 6 and 9 at GMCB Stadium in Gachibowli. The matches are held between India, Syria and Mauritius. According to the police, the traffic is likely to be affected from Lingampally to Gachibowli, Gachibowli to Lingampally and Wipro to IIIT Junction. Traffic congestion is expected between 4 pm and 10 pm on the day when the matches are held.

The traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally Junction is advised to take left turn at GPRA quarters - Right turn - Gopichand Academy - Left turn - Infosys Wipro Jn - Right Turn – Gopanpally – University Back side - Lingampally.Traffic coming from the Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction is advised to take left turn at HCU Depot – Masjid Banda - Botanical Garden - Right Turn - Gachibowli.

The Cyberabad police requested the general public to plan accordingly and co-operate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.

