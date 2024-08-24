Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad on August 26 amid Krishna Janmashtami

In view of “Sri Krishna Janmashtami” celebrations on 26.08.2024 at ISKCON temple, Abids, Hyderabad, the following traffic diversion arrangements will be made on the below mentioned routes from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. depending on the need and for the period only to the extent required.

1. Traffic coming from Gunfoundry & Tilak Road intending to proceed towards Nampally Station Road will not be allowed and will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market.

2. Traffic coming from MJ Market towards GPO Junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at MJ Market towards Nampally.

3. Traffic coming from Nampally towards Koti Bank street will be allowed as usual from Bharath Petrol Pump – Left - ACB Lane – Yousuf & Company – Troop Bazar – Koti Bank Street.

4. Traffic coming from BJP State office will not be allowed towards old Collectorate Office Junction and diverted towards MJ Market Road.

The commuters are requested to avoid above junctions and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case of any emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance. All commuters are requested to follow the above traffic advisory and cooperate with the traffic police.

Route/Junctions to be avoided from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Yousuf & Company – Jawaharlal Nehru Road – Abids Circle – Old Hyderabad Collector Office – Chirag Ali – Nampally Station Road.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS: The parking facilities to devotees attending to ISKCON Temple, Abids are arranged at (1) Exhibition Ground, Nampally & (2) Vasanth Vihar Open area behind GPO, Abids.

(P. Viswa Prasad, IPS.,)

Addl. Commissioner of Police,

Traffic, Hyderabad.

To

All Editors and Directors of Print and Electronic media and F.M. Stations with a request to give wide publicity / telecast in the interest of the safety of public.











