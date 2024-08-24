Live
- Minister Khadse reaches Nepal to meet survivors of bus mishap, oversee ops
- Poor sleep may lead to weight gain and cholesterol problems: Study
- Researchers develop new portable tool to revolutionise ear health
- ECI sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants to vote in J&K assembly polls
- India has largest green railway network with 95 pc track electrification: Top official
- M3M posts 37 pc jump in Q1 sales as housing demand firms up
- Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre demolished; actor reacts
- Credai South Con-2024 Kicks Off in Krishna District with Focus on Construction Development
- Indian space sector contributed $60 bn to GDP, generated 4.7 million jobs
- For FIIs, India still stands at sweet spot for long-term investment horizon
Just In
Traffic curbs for Hyderabad Runners Marathon tomorrow
The police issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in connection with the ‘Hyderabad Runners Marathon Run’, from People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road to GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. The restrictions will be from 4.30 am to 10 am.
Hyderabad: The police issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in connection with the ‘Hyderabad Runners Marathon Run’, from People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road to GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. The restrictions will be from 4.30 am to 10 am.
The route of the marathon will be: People’s Plaza, NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Children's Park, Sailing Club, Budha Bhavan, Sanjeevaiah Park, People’s Plaza, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Punjagutta flyover, MJ College, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No 45, Cable Bridge. According to the police, diversions will be imposed on the route as per need. The police requested that the citizens avoid the junctions and routes of the marathon and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case of any emergency, commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.