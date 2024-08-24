Traffic curbs for Hyderabad Runners Marathon tomorrow

Hyderabad: The police issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in connection with the ‘Hyderabad Runners Marathon Run’, from People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road to GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. The restrictions will be from 4.30 am to 10 am.

The route of the marathon will be: People’s Plaza, NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Children's Park, Sailing Club, Budha Bhavan, Sanjeevaiah Park, People’s Plaza, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Punjagutta flyover, MJ College, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No 45, Cable Bridge. According to the police, diversions will be imposed on the route as per need. The police requested that the citizens avoid the junctions and routes of the marathon and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case of any emergency, commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.