Traffic curbs in Hyderabad as several roads inundated

Several roads in Hyderabad were submerged in the water after heavy rains battered the city overnight on Saturday. In the view of the safety of motorists, the traffic police imposed traffic curbs diverting them to other routes.



People were asked to avoid taking Malakpet RUB, Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga road, Moosaram Bagh and Chaderghat causeway as the routes were closed.

Also, the flyover at Tolichowli and 100-feet road at Puranapool were closed. Traffic was also restricted on Moghul college, Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramghadh road, Phool Bagh, MBNR cross road to IS Sadan up to DMRL cross road, Falaknuma railway bridge road were also closed.

Heavy rainfall battered Hyderabad since Saturday noon and continued till the midnight. Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad director K Nagaratna said that the city received light to moderate rainfall at some places due to the thunderstorm activity and cumulonimbus clouds over the state.