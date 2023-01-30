Traffic diversion at Amberpet for 40 days

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory on Sunday following the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on National Highway (NH-163) for 40 days.

The road from Gandhi statue to Amberpet T Junction near Sree Ramana will be closed from January 30 to March 10. Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

District RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards Junction no 6 should take a route via Habsiguda X Road–Tarnaka–Osmania Distance Education Road–Adikmet Flyover–Vidyanagar–Fever Hospital–Barkathpura–Tourist Hotel–Nimboliadda–Chaderghat. General traffic coming from Uppal towards Junction no 6 will be diverted at Gandhi Statue–Prem Sadan Police boys' hostel–Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet)–Ali Cafe X Roads and Right turn towards Junction no 6–Golnaka–Nimobliadda-Chaderghat.

Traffic diversion near Bapu Ghat

In view of the '75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi' to be observed at Bapu Ghat on Monday, VIPs and dignitaries will visit Bapughat to pay homage to the father of nation at 10.30 am. Traffic will either be stopped or diverted on Monday from 10 am to 11.30 am at Bapughat in Langer Houz-Nanal Nagar-Andhra Flour Mill-Langer Houz-Sangam Bus Stop and other surrounding areas.

Citizens are requested to take note of the programme and plan their travel accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.