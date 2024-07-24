Traffic diversion at Amberpet for construction works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday following the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on National Highway (NH-163). In order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and to prevent danger and inconvenience to the public, the traffic diversion will be in place from Wednesday until the completion of the work.

According to the police, general vehicular traffic from 6 No Junction to Golnaka will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Zinda Tilismath. From Golnaka towards 6 No Junction, traffic will be allowed as usual without any diversion.

The RTC buses coming from NCC Gate towards 6 No Junction will be diverted at Tilak Nagar X Road towards the Fever hospital.

The citizens are requested to take note of the programme and plan their movements accordingly, and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.