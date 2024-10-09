Traffic diversions for DSC 2024 ‘Koluvula Panduga’ today

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in view of the DSC 2024 ‘Koluvula Panduga’ event, where appointment orders will be issued to approximately 11,000 DSC-selected candidates at LB Stadium by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

The traffic restrictions will be implemented on a need basis between 1 pm and 8 pm. According to the police, traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places and routes. Vehicles from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally railway station.

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR statue towards SBI, Abids, and Nampally Station road. Motorists from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

The police advised people to avoid junctions of Lakdi-Ka-Pool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR statue circle, SBI Gunfoundry, A R Petrol Pump, KLK Building, and Liberty between 1 and 8 pm. RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally railway station, depending on the traffic situation as per need.