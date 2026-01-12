Traffic police apprehend over 540 drunk drivers

Hyderabad: The city traffic police caught 541 drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol during a high-intensity enforcement drive over the weekend. The large-scale operation covered various points across the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad city limits, police apprehended 404 offenders between 9 and 10 December. A breakdown of the figures reveals that the majority of violators were on two-wheelers, accounting for 349 cases. This was followed by 31 four-wheelers and 24 three-wheelers. Alarmingly, 44 offenders recorded Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to over 300 mg/100 ml.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed 137 individuals during their weekend drive. This group included 92 two-wheeler riders, 39 four-wheeler drivers, five three-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle operator. Police reported that 29 of these offenders had extremely high BAC levels, ranging between 201 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml. All those caught will be produced before the court for legal proceedings.

Data from the preceding week (5 to 9 January) indicates that the judiciary is taking a firm stance on the issue. A total of 929 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts, resulting in 873 persons being fined. Notably, 23 individuals were sentenced to jail, while 33 others were assigned social service as part of their penalty.