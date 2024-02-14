Traffic restrictions for TSLPRB today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the meeting in connection with the issue of appointment orders to the selected candidates by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday at LB Stadium from 10:30 am to 9 pm.

According to the police, traffic will be either stopped or diverted on a need basis. The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally. The motorists coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI Abids-Nampally Station Road.

The traffic coming from Sujatha School Lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

The Junctions, Punjagutta, VV Statue, Khairtabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda are to be avoided where traffic congestion is expected.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid the LB Stadium Main Gate, i.e., in front of the Khan Lateef Khan Building, and take a diversion at the A R Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally.

The police requested that the citizens take alternative routes to reach their destinations, avoid the routes during the specified timings and cooperate with the traffic police. In case of any inconvenience while commuting, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.