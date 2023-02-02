Traffic restrictions imposed from tomorrow in Hyderabad amid budget session

The budget meetings of Telangana will start from Friday. In this order, the police will impose traffic restrictions on many routes in the city from tomorrow. The Hyderabad Traffic Police has clarified that traffic will be stopped or diverted as per the need on the routes of Telugu Thalli Flyover, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharti, VV Vigraham, Shadan, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Ravindra Bharti, Masab Tank, PTI Building, Ayodhya, New MLA Quarters.



Also from Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction, BJR Statue, AR Petrol Pump, Old PCR Junction, MJ Market, Taj Island, Nampally Railway Station, AR Petrol Pump, Old PCR Junction, BRK Bhavan, Adarsh Nagar, Old PCR Junction, Ministers Residence Complex, Road no. 12, Banjarahills and Virinchi Hospital routes will be diverted as per need.

According to traffic police, the traffic will also be diverted at Jubilee Hills Check Post, KBR Park, LV Prasad Hospital, Srinagar Colony T Junction, Sagar Society T Junction, NFCL, Vengal Rao Park, GVK, Taj Krishna, KCP Junction and VV Vigraham routes. Also ESI Hospital, SR Nagar Metro Station, Ameerpet Metro Station, Panjagutta Junction, NIMS, VV Statue, CTO Junction, Paradise, Raniganj, Karbala, Children's Park, Tank Bund, Ambedkar Statue, Telugu Mother, Iqbal Minar, Rabindra Bharti, Plaza Junction , Patny, Bata, Bible House and Karbala roads.

Meanwhile, the government has already issued a notification regarding the budget meetings. The Governor will address both the houses tomorrow at 12.10 pm. After that on the 6th, Finance Minister Harish Rao will present the Telangana Budget in the Assembly and Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy will introduce the budget in the Legislative Council.