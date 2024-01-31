  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium

Traffic advisory issued for ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’
x

Traffic advisory issued for ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’

Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment’ programme at LB Stadium on January 31....

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment’ programme at LB Stadium on January 31. The traffic restrictions are to be implemented from 12 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted on a need basis.

The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally, and the traffic coming from Basheer Bagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH, Abids-Nampally station road.

The motorists coming from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X