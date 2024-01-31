Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment’ programme at LB Stadium on January 31. The traffic restrictions are to be implemented from 12 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted on a need basis.

The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally, and the traffic coming from Basheer Bagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH, Abids-Nampally station road.

The motorists coming from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.