Tragic suicide of software employee in Shamshabad

Rangareddy: The tranquil city of Shamshabad was shaken by the news of the suicide of Gajula Soundarya, a software employee working at IBM in Kondapur. Soundarya, originally from Maharashtra, had been residing in the city for the past three years. The 27-year-old had tied the knot with Abhinav, a mechanical engineer from Solapur, Maharashtra, on December 02, 2022. However, what seemed like a promising union took a tragic turn on June 08 when Soundarya took her own life.

On that fateful evening, she made a distressing call to her uncle, urgently requesting him to meet her along with her husband, Abhinav. During the conversation, she abruptly mentioned, “I am going away”, before abruptly ending the call. Moments later, she contacted her husband, revealing her intention to jump from a five-storey building under construction in Shamshabad. With panic setting in, Abhinav immediately dialed emergency services, informing the Shamshabad police about his wife’s alarming statement. However, officers swiftly arrived at the scene only to find Soundarya lying in a pool of blood after she had already taken the fatal leap.

Later, she was shifted to the hospital, where the doctors tried to save her life for three days. Sadly, their efforts proved futile, and she succumbed to her injuries yesterday, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Following a thorough postmortem examination, the police handed over Soundarya’s body to her family. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

She had often confided in her friends about feeling disillusioned with life. Additionally, her husband, who had recently lost his job, was primarily responsible for managing the household. It is speculated that these factors, combined with her unmet expectations from her spouse, led to her extreme frustration and ultimately drove her to take such a drastic step.