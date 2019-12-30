Trash traps fixed at Krishna Kanth Park

Yousufguda: In order to filter out solid waste to curtail choking of drain nalas, GHMC as part of the ongoing park beautification works has installed Trash Traps – mesh or nets installed at the inflow of drain nala – at Krishna Kanth Park here.

After a long wait of eight months, GHMC took up the development works at the highly polluted and crowded park. The open drain which flows through the centre of the park is polluting the park and its surroundings. Morning walkers, visitors and residents around the park expressed relief after GHMC started implementing measures to control pollution.

"Under the Swachh initiative and to protect park, we have installed six trash traps, three on each side to the drain pipelines which will stop the solid garbage entering into the drain," said A Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner, Yousufguda.

"To improve cleanliness in the park we shall concentrate on washrooms, drinking water and other facilities," informed Saidulu, the supervisor of the park.