Travellers Association urges SCR to construct new railway station

Hyderabad: With the plying of MMTS trains from Ghatkesar to Lingampally, demand for the new MMTS stations along the Charlapalli-Sanatnagar section is growing rapidly. People are hopeful that improved public transport with affordable rates will become a reality.

In that regard, MMTS train station Sadhana Samithi and the Suburban Train Travellers Association urged the railway officials to construct a new station at Anandbagh and a station near Loyola College, Alwal.

The Suburban Train Travellers Association urged the South Central Railway to form a temporary survey committee to identify sites for new stations along the Charlapalli-Sanathnagar stretch. An urgent action plan is needed to extend MMTS services from Charlapalli to destinations like Umdanagar, Lingampalli, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad. Ten years ago, plans were made for six new stations along the Charlapalli-Sanatnagar section. However, with the emergence of new colonies, schools, colleges, and hospitals along the track, the need for additional stations has increased. Residents, including commuters to places like Hi-Tech City and students of Loyola Academy, are demanding railway stations in their localities, such as Uppariguda, Anandbagh, and Loyola College-Alwal.

It is the responsibility of the State and Central governments to address public needs. Public representatives should use their influence to secure funds for phase II, as agreed upon. With recent allocations for station development under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, there is an opportunity for progress. “As the Charlapalli terminal holds the potential for about 25 trains, efforts should be made by zonal and divisional authorities to enhance the city's transport system. Central and State governments should allocate funds for this development, benefiting the people,” said V Mahender Reddy, president of Loyola College.