Tremors in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

Tremors in Hyderabad: Mysterious sounds and tremors giving Hyderabad residents sleepless nights. In the last two weeks, people in many areas had complained of the tremors and unknown sounds. In the latest, residents of BN Reddy Nagar, Vaidehi Nagar felt tremors at 5.40 am today for a few seconds.

People rushed out their homes on hearing the loud sounds. According to the residents, they experienced the tremors for three times in the morning. Residents of Vaidehi Nagar said that they heard a loud sound with tremors at 6.45 am and at 7.08 am.

Similar incident reported from NGOs colony and financial district of Gachibowli last week. The tremors were recorded of 0.5-0.8 on Richter scale in Gachibowli.

Earlier this month, people from Borabanda and neighbouring areas were left in panic after mild tremors in the area. They were recorded 1.5 on Richter scale. It was learned that the earth shook for a couple of seconds sending the people in Jubilee Hills, Rahmat Nagar, Borabanda site-3, SPR Hills, Allapur in panic.