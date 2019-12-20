Trending :
TRS cadre urged to strengthen party

Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal exhorted the TRS party cadre to work in a coordinated manner to strengthen the party. He was addressing them at his camp...

Ramnagar: Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal exhorted the TRS party cadre to work in a coordinated manner to strengthen the party. He was addressing them at his camp office here on Thursday.

The MLA felicitated members of recently formed new party committee for the Ramnagar division. Among those whom he felicitated included division president R Mallesh, Sirigiri Shyam, Wahed Ali, David Raj and others.

Addressing the party cadre, he called upon them to strive for strengthening of the party at division level in view of forthcoming municipal elections. He also urged them to ensure that various welfare schemes initiated by the state government reach people.

