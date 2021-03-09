TRS government lethargic, non-responsive: N Ramachandra Rao

Development has taken a severe beating in Telangana State. TRS rule has cast a shadow on the future of youth, BJP MLC and contestant in the ensuing Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad graduates' constituency elections, N Ramachandra Rao, says in an interview

What are the issues on which you are campaigning?

The issues are multiple. I have been raising my voice inside the council and fighting outside against the lethargic administration. Graduates are also citizens of City, village and mandal. They should get their due benefits from the State.Hyderabad recently witnessed unprecedented floods. Middle class and poor people were severe affected. But, the government response was very poor. There is not a single statement to date on the murder of advocates in Telangana from the government. Every section wants one or the other benefit like double bedroom houses and health cards for journalists. Several sections are unhappy and not satisfied with the government.

Why do you think people are dissatisfied with the administration?

There is no staff to teach students in colleges/universities. Similarly, while private hospitals are encouraged, proposals like converting Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences into a super-speciality hospital, like Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences has been neglected. The government employees are yet to get promised PRC, while neighbouring States have been implementing it. Many employees in the Education department, like teachers, have been retiring without promotions.

What is your take on the scenario in education sector in Telangana?

The education sector is passing through a dangerous situation. There are no MEOs. The school HMs have been made in-charge MEOs. Each one is taking care of two-four schools. They are unable to look after children and school functioning.

During Covid-19, the most affected lot in the sector were private teachers. Budget schools were also affected, because parents were unable to pay fee. Private teachers were forced to go for menial work on losing jobs. While some committed suicide, others sold vegetables. I was a member of the Keshav Memorial institutions. It was due to commitment towards employees that not even a sweeper has been denied full salary. Even when on one or two occasions less was paid to the staff due to financial constraints, the reaming salary was reimbursed.

But, such commitment was not shown by corporate schools. They started online classes appointing teachers. Those removed were not taken back. About four lakh private teachers suffered due to Covid impact. When lakhs of private teachers were affected there should have been a mechanism in extending some financial help from the government. Similarly, budget schools should have been given some relief in property tax to ensure they sustain.

But, the State government had issued GO 46 providing much-needed relief to middle class.

Yes, it was issued after political parties mounted pressure. But, where is it implemented?. The government is only for corporate schools, killing budget schools and closing government schools

Time and again you are talking about universities, employment creation, unemployment problem. But, the government claims it had created about 1.3 lakh jobs in last six years

One IAS officer is made in-charge VC of two-four universities. The in-charge VCs are not even in a position to think about academic issues and not taking decisions.Formation of the State was for water, funds and jobs. The government, instead of a productive workforce, has been creating lazy people and forgetting youth is an asset. It has failed to provide the promised unemployment allowance. It is failing to provide skill development programmes initiated by the Centre, like for example for plumbers, electricians which are in much demand in Hyderabad.

It is busy using irrigation projects for filling coffers of contractors. Youth should be made employable both in public and private sector. Depending only on IT is not the right policy. We need heavy industries, which provide employment. In the name of Pharma city, excess land has been acquired. Besides, environment clearances and the like made it a non-starter.

The government finds fault with the Centre for discriminating towards Telangana by depriving it of ITIR project which might have created jobs?

Industries like TATA Boeing, mobile phone manufacturing projects have come as part of the Make in India programme, not because the State has given reliefs. How can MSME industries in Balanagar, Jeedimetla running in small dungeons create employment?

Students are losing on all fronts due to lethargic, directionless administration. See how it has failed to issue Group I notifications. Contrary to it, about 80,000 jobs have been notified by the Centre in various departments. Delayed implementation of EWS reservations in Telangana is depriving eligible beneficiaries.

The TRS also posing a similar question to the PM Narendra Modi's government for failing to create employment

Modi's government has been creating every possible eco-system that generates employment. The Centre has taken up the National Highways like one coming up in Warangal. This has boosted he land rates. Infrastructure got a boost attracting investments to set up industries and hotels. This is creating employment at different levels. Similarly, the Mudra loans, EPF claimants, ESI registered persons are increasing. What PM Modi promised is being fulfilled. But, the State claim of filling 1.3 lakh jobs is only an eyewash. The ITIR game was lost because of TRS. The State can ask for the project under the new scheme and focus on development.

What makes you say the government is lethargic and non-responsive?

Apart from ITIR, the government was slow in implementing the unified service order issued by the Centre. Its response to Ayushman Bharat has made several eligible people in the State lose benefits of the scheme. How can it claim to be a performing government?

There are questions raised on your performance by TRS. What is your take on it?

I have been engaging in social service activities and participating in people's struggles to get justice for students, teachers, employees. The government should at least now wake up and save youth and the State. Otherwise, it would face music in 2023, because no section of people is neither happy nor satisfied.