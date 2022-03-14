TRS has a history of taking anti-national stand: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday condemned Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao's threatening statements to cut power and water supply to the Secunderabad Cantonment.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Reddy said TRS has a history of insulting our armed forces. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao earlier mocked the Indian Armed forces saying they ran away against China. "KCR and a TRS MLA asked for proof for surgical strikes

Now KTR is threatening armed forces saying he won't give them power and water.

The issue of Cantonment roads needs to be handled sensitively. The government feels that it is a threat to security and installations within the area Hence to "threaten them shows TRS's arrogance and ungratefulness. Power corrupts! Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely!", he added.

"Even for one to entertain the thought of cutting supplies to our defence establishments, much less by a minister, is absolutely deplorable. The statement of KTR is an insult to the service and sacrifice of our defence personnel", Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked whether r KTR feels that the cantonment is his fiefdom. "Dare touch the Cantonment and people of Telangana will cut power of the CM KCR," he warned.

Lashing out at KTR, he said a minister making use of the State Assembly to make anti-national statements is an outrageous act.

He said the State government which is inefficient and incapable of collecting piling power bills for years from the Old City making statements to cut the power and water supply to the Secunderabad Cantonment is unbecoming.

Bandi asserted that people of the State would chase it away if KCR's family continues to make such anti-national statements. He demanded the CM to tender an apology to people and the armed forces.

Saying he failed to understand as to what problem KTR has to state that he would cut power supply to Cantonment? he asked whether, it was to grab the Cantonment lands to build farmhouses, to raise taxes and to divert funds.

He said it seems the minister forgot that, along with soldiers, people of Telangana also live in the Cantonment area. "The Cantonment has the threat perception from the terror elements in the country. Do you want to cut power and water to it? Are you heirs of Rajakars or Nizam?" he asked.

Bandi said if there are any issues the same could be resolved across the table. He asked as to how many times he sat with the Cantonment Board officials.

He warned KTR to restrain himself before making such statements. He asked TRS MLAs and party leaders to introspect and warned that the party would chalk out an action plan and is prepared for a legal fight on the issue.

👉కంటోన్మెంట్ పరిధిలో రోడ్లు తెరవడం, ఇతర పనులు చేపట్టడం వలన భద్రతకు ముప్పు వాటిల్లుతుందని కంటోన్మెంట్ అధికారులు భావిస్తున్నందున, ఈ సమస్యను చాలా సున్నితంగా పరిష్కరించవలసిన అవసరం ఉంది.



👉కాబట్టి వారిని బెదిరించడం చాలా తప్పు. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 13, 2022



