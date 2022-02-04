TRS hits out at oppn as row over new Constitution escalates

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday referred to the Congress and BJP leaders as 'barking dogs' and alleged that the "Narendra Modi constitution" was enforced in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with MLAs M Gopinath and M Gopal at the TRSLP office here, Talasani said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spoke with anguish over the Union Budget providing nothing for the downtrodden and hence, stressed on the need to have a new Constitution for doing justice to all the sections.

"Instead of talking about the budget, the BJP and Congress leaders are talking about the Constitution and are trying to divert the discussion. These party leaders have become barking dogs and instead of here, they should bark in New Delhi," remarked Talasani.

The Minister said that attempts were made to change the Constitution during the BJP regime under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a Commission was also formed. Arun Shourie, who insulted Ambedkar, was elevated to the post of a Union Minister by the BJP, he reminded.

Lashing out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Talasani sought yo know what development the former had done in his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Union Minister should also disclose what was given to Telangana in the Union Budget, demanded Talasani, calling the BJP leaders the successors of Godse.

In another press conference, MLA G Balaraju said that there should be a discussion on the amendment of Constitution in the Parliament. He said that the TRS leaders would not be afraid of the ED raids. "The two national parties are in the grip of corporate forces. If there is a new Constitution, people would benefit as the spirit of Ambedkar would be incorporated in the new Constitution too," he added.