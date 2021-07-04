TRS MLAs hit back at Revanth Reddy over call to stone turncoats

Hyderabad: Annoyed with the call given to people by the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, A Revanth Reddy, to stone down the MLAs who have defected the party, TRS MLAs on Saturday said that people were ready to hit Revanth with slippers for defecting several parties.

Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office, ruling party MLAs D Sudheer Reddy, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy lashed out at Revanth for his call given to people to stone them down. The MLAs said that they had joined the TRS as per the Schedule 10 of the Constitution, which was brought by the Congress party.

Sudheer Reddy added that Revanth was synonymous for blackmailing and there was a lot of difference between him and Revanth's character. "Revanth Reddy is a blackmailer, who has hired a team of revenue officials, using the Right to Information Act, to find loopholes in land dealings. He carries out unconstitutional activities. You (Revanth) did not tender your resignation to the Speaker as an MLA in 2018, instead gave it to Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu. We will slap you with slippers for this," said Sudheer Reddy.

He said that the Congress Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, welcomed opposition party MLAs into his party. He alleged that Revanth had paid Rs 20 crore to Congress leader Manickam Tagore to get the PCC post.

MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said that the growth of Revanth itself was controversial. "Revanth was first in BJYM of BJP, he then joined TRS, later TDP and now in Congress. No other person has changed these many parties in the last 15 years. A case under Section 503 and 506 of IPC should be booked against Revanth for asking people to stone down defected MLAs," Reddy said.

Replying to a question, Sudheer Reddy said that people like Revanth was given the post, whereas people like them did not get any post even after serving the Congress for over 30 years.