TRS MLC nominees file papers in a low-key affair

Hyderabad: In a less fervent show of strength, the TRS candidates in Ranga Reddy district on Monday filed their nominations to contest the MLC polls scheduled to be held on December 10.



The State Election Commission recently announced by-elections for 12 MLC seats of nine local bodies. The districts where the elections were declared include Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Khamam, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar.

Of the nine local bodies only Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar are the districts where the polling is going to be held on two MLC seats each while the other six local bodies have to vote for one seat each.

In Ranga Reddy district, by-polls became inevitable as the term of two sitting MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju is going to end on January 4, 2022.

Reddy and Raju filed the nominations as TRS candidates for two MLC seats from Ranga Reddy district. They submitted their nominations to Returning Officer and district Collector Amoy Kumar. Earlier, ministers Sabita Indra Reddy and Malla Reddy handed over B-forms to the two candidates.

As against the traditional hustle-bustle during elections time, no such fervent mood was seen in the party rank and file. Filing the nominations by the TRS candidates turned out as a low-key affair. Only senior leaders walked with the candidates to the nomination centre.

Sabita, MLAs (Vikarabad) Dr Methuku Anana, (Rajendranagar) T Prakash Goud, besides a few other leaders, turned out for the event directly to the collectorate.

The two candidates appeared to get re-elected unanimously as there are none to contest against them. It leaves not much impact on the result.

Only representatives of local bodies such as chairmen, vice-chairmen, corporators, councillors, ZPTCs and MPTCs have a right to vote for their favourite candidate. A majority of them represent the TRS. In Ranga Reddy district alone the Rajendranagar revenue division--consisting of Gandipet, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad mandals—has a total 134 electors.

The last date of filing of is November 23. Their scrutiny will be done the next day. The candidate can withdraw nominations by November 26. Polling is to be held on December 10. The counting of votes will be on December 14 before declaring results.