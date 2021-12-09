TRS plans paddy dharna in Delhi next week

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders led by party MPs are likely to hold a dharna in New Delhi on December 15 or 16 demanding the Union Government to bring new paddy procurement policy and also announce the procurement of paddy from Telangana in the ensuing yasangi (rabi) season.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held a meeting with selected party leaders at his farm house and discussed an action plan to mount pressure on the Union government further on procurement in the coming days. Leaders said that the MPs were ready to stage a dharna by inviting representatives of like-minded political parties in Delhi. This would be followed by mammoth dharna in which KCR, ministers, MLAs and MLCs will participate.

Series of TRS sponsored agitational programmes which includes farmers protests in the districts, MPs' visits to the farmers and agricultural fields are also on the cards. Sources said that party working president KT Rama Rao was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a schedule to hold the series of dharnas in consultation with the party MPs in a week's time. TRS senior leader and Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao has been asked to consult the other parties which are ready to join the stir against the Centre for new paddy policy outside Parliament during the winter session.