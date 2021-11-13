TRS stages protests across Rangareddy district

Ranga Reddy/Hyderabad: TRS activists, including Ministers and MLAs staged dharnas across Rangareddy district on Friday, demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif paddy produced in the State. The TRS organised protests and dharnas in all the Assembly headquarters. The protests were held under the auspices of Minister Sabita Indra Reddy in Maheshwaram and MLAs Anjaiah Yadav, Kale Yadaiah, Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy and Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy led the protest in Shadnagar, Chevella and Ibrahimpatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) decided to buy only 60 lakh tonnes of paddy, the State government wanted the Centre to procure entire 1.3 crore tonnes of paddy produced in Kharif season. She alleged that the Centre was procuring paddy from Punjab, while neglecting the farmers of Telangana.

Later, the Minister and TRS workers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced pro-farmer policies like 24-hour free electricity, constructed projects to increase cultivation area and providing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to farmers. 'But the Central government was conspiring against the State. The protests would continue till the Centre denounced its unjust stand towards Telangana farmers,' he stated. Anjaiah Yadav also criticised the Central government for cheating farmers by stifling farmers with cultivation laws and forcing corporate farming.

Former MLA Chaulapally Pratap Reddy, Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav, district ZP vice-chairman Eta Ganesh, Madhusudan Reddy, Khaza Idris, Jangaiah, Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender, vice-chairman MS Natarajan, Kottur Municipal Chairman Batuka Lavanya Devender Yadav, ZPTCs Venkatramireddy, Emme Srilatha Satyanarayana, Tandra Vishal Shravan Reddy, Bangaru Swarupa, Ragamma,Former Market Committee Chairmen Ramakrishna Reddy, Vankayala Narayana Reddy, Raitu Bandhu President Tandra Venkat Reddy, TRS leaders and activists participated in the protests.