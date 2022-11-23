TRS to go to people, expose Centre using IT, ED against rivals

Hyderabad: Criticising the targeted raids by the Central investigation agencies, the ruling TRS has decided to go to people and expose how the Centre was using the IT and ED against the opponents.

The issue of the raids on ministers like Ch Malla Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav came up at a meeting of the party's city leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

The party leaders said they were expecting the raids against the ministers as they argued that the Poachgate episode had affected BJP image; hence it tried to retaliate.

Today the agencies may be in your hands, tomorrow they may be in our hands. It is not proper to take up targeted raids. If there is anything they should face it politically.

I have not seen such policies in country's history, he said, adding they would take this to people's court. The Central agencies have raided the organisations of ministers, including Gangula Kamalakar, Malla Reddy and Yadav, apart from MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and V Ravichandra. The party leaders felt that this was an attempt to terrorise the leaders so that they leave TRS and join BJP. However, they said, the leaders in State won't join the saffron party.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the Centre had either issued IT and ED notices to around 4,000 people across the country. Of them 3,900 have joined the BJP. "Why was there no action against leaders who joined BJP? Have they become ethical after joining BJP? We are not afraid of the raids. People are watching and they will teach them a lesson," Reddy quipped.