TRS will expose true colours of BJP, says Palla Rajeshwar

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making ridiculous comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and of insulting the farmers, Telangana Farmers Coordination Committee president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the BJP leader does not have minimum knowledge on the paddy procurement.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the TRS leader alleged that before the commencement of the Rabi season, BJP leaders, both Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister Kishan Reddy have asked the farmers to cultivate paddy and assured that the Central government would purchase every grain of paddy cultivated in Telangana. When the crop has reached the harvesting stage, the BJP leaders are stepping back on their promise and are insulting farmers.

"At the time of TRS party intensifying protests against the Modi government on demanding the entire procurement of paddy produced in Telangana, the State BJP leaders, instead of joining hands with farmers, are simultaneously staging protests to divert the attention of the Central government's failures," he alleged. "BJP president Bandi Sanjay does not know the difference between paddy and wheat. He does not fit for the post of party chief in Telangana," Rajeshwar Reddy said, adding that the TRS would intensify their agitation with the support of farmers in the days to come and would expose true colours of the BJP leaders, who have deceived the farmers with false promises.