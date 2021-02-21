TRS yet to zero in on candidate for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Even as there are only three days left for the filing of nominations, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is yet to decide on the candidate for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency, and the party leaders say that the candidate would be announced in support of the candidate of Left parties.

The party has announced sitting member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as its candidate for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates constituency and also gave him the B-form. However, it is maintaining silence over the candidate for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency and it feels that there is an absence of a strong contender. Further, it also does not want the embarrassment of losing yet another election before the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Also, the latest incident of murder of advocate couple in Manthani is also likely to have an impact on the decision of choosing the candidate. The advocates are angry and are protesting against the murder. They are major vote share in the graduates' constituency. Sources said that the party would announce the candidate on the last day of filing of nominations.

Party leaders said that a BC candidate might be given a chance in Hyderabad since a candidate from Ranga Reddy was given in another constituency. There is another opinion that G Devi Prasad may be asked to contest. He was the candidate during the previous election where he lost to Ramchander Rao of Bharatiya Janata Party.