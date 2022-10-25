  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Truck crushes man to death in Hyderabad

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • Incident at near PVNR Expressway Pillar Number 280 in Rajendranagar
  • He fell on the road and came under the front wheel of the truck and died on the spot

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a motorist died in a road accident at Rajendranagar on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man identified as Arif was traveling on a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck near PVNR Expressway Pillar Number 280.

He fell on the road and came under the front wheel of the truck and died on the spot. The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case has been booked and the driver was taken into custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X