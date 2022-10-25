Truck crushes man to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a motorist died in a road accident at Rajendranagar on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man identified as Arif was traveling on a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck near PVNR Expressway Pillar Number 280.



He fell on the road and came under the front wheel of the truck and died on the spot. The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case has been booked and the driver was taken into custody.