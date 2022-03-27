  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TS AAP will support kin of martyrs, says Somnath

Telangana Aam Aadmi Party leader and in-charge of Somnath Bharti
x

Telangana Aam Aadmi Party leader and in-charge of Somnath Bharti

Highlights

Telangana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and in-charge of Somnath Bharti said that the party will extend all support to the kin of Telangana martyrs who were neglected by the TRS government.

Hyderabad: Telangana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and in-charge of Somnath Bharti said that the party will extend all support to the kin of Telangana martyrs who were neglected by the TRS government.

Addressing the media, after paying respects to the martyrs at Telangana Memorial on Saturday, Somnath said that the aspirations of the people have remained unfulfilled for eight years. "The TRS government has kept aside the aspirations of the people on the three main issues of water, funds, and jobs," Somnath said.

Earlier in the day, Somnath took part in the Punjab victory rally taken out by the AAP Telangana unit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X