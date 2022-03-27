TS AAP will support kin of martyrs, says Somnath

Hyderabad: Telangana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and in-charge of Somnath Bharti said that the party will extend all support to the kin of Telangana martyrs who were neglected by the TRS government.

Addressing the media, after paying respects to the martyrs at Telangana Memorial on Saturday, Somnath said that the aspirations of the people have remained unfulfilled for eight years. "The TRS government has kept aside the aspirations of the people on the three main issues of water, funds, and jobs," Somnath said.

Earlier in the day, Somnath took part in the Punjab victory rally taken out by the AAP Telangana unit.