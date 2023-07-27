TS BIE extends intermediate first-year admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Wednesday has extended the last date for intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2023-24 up to July 31. According to TSBIE, with a late fee of Rs.500, admissions are permitted between August 01 and 16. The Board has directed the government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS residential, social welfare, tribal welfare, and minority welfare residential junior colleges, model schools, KGBVs, incentive junior colleges, and composite degree colleges offering two-year intermediate courses to hold admissions till the deadline. Also appealed to parents and students to take admissions in the affiliated junior colleges. The list of affiliated junior colleges has been made available on the official website: https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/, https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.