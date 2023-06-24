  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TS Biodiversity Board launches BFIN project

TS Biodiversity Board launches BFIN project
x

TS Biodiversity Board launches BFIN project

Highlights

Telangana State Biodiversity Board along with the United Nations Development Programme –National Biodiversity Authority on Friday launched Biodiversity Finance Initiative Project.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Biodiversity Board along with the United Nations Development Programme –National Biodiversity Authority on Friday launched Biodiversity Finance Initiative Project.

For the project launch and implementing the activities, a Letter of Agreement was signed by the UNDP and the TSBB in the presence of Dr Rajat Kumar, IAS Chairman, TSBB and Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana.

This is a unique effort post the adoption of Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF), and in collaboration with UNDP, the State of Telangana would be the first State in the country to prepare such a State-level biodiversity action plan incorporating a resource mobilization strategy.

The Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of ASCI is acting as a knowledge partner/resource agency in the preparation of the Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, said senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X