TS Biodiversity Board launches BFIN project

Hyderabad: Telangana State Biodiversity Board along with the United Nations Development Programme –National Biodiversity Authority on Friday launched Biodiversity Finance Initiative Project.

For the project launch and implementing the activities, a Letter of Agreement was signed by the UNDP and the TSBB in the presence of Dr Rajat Kumar, IAS Chairman, TSBB and Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana.

This is a unique effort post the adoption of Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF), and in collaboration with UNDP, the State of Telangana would be the first State in the country to prepare such a State-level biodiversity action plan incorporating a resource mobilization strategy.

The Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of ASCI is acting as a knowledge partner/resource agency in the preparation of the Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, said senior officer.