Live
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
Just In
TS BJP to oppose HYDRA activities in a big way
Hyderabad: BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the meeting of MLAs and MLCs of the party has decided to visit Musi riverbed areas on October 23...
Hyderabad: BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the meeting of MLAs and MLCs of the party has decided to visit Musi riverbed areas on October 23 and 24.
Addressing the media, he said a meeting attended by the state party in charge, Sunil Bansal and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, discussed various party activities on Friday.
BJP MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting. The meeting has decided to oppose the highhandedness of HYDRA. The BJP MLA and MLCs will visit the Musi Riverfront areas to interact with the people and take stock of the situation on October 23 and 24. The party will take up activities in a big way on October 25 to oppose the displacement of people in the name of Musi River beautification.
The party has decided to extend its membership drive till October 24 and deliberated on the strategies to be adopted for the ensuing local body elections and MLC elections. The party will decide its candidates for the MLC elections. It was also decided to hold similar meetings every month to discuss and prepare action plans of activities to fight the people's issues, he added.