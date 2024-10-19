TS BJP to oppose HYDRA activities in a big way

Hyderabad: BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the meeting of MLAs and MLCs of the party has decided to visit Musi riverbed areas on October 23 and 24.

Addressing the media, he said a meeting attended by the state party in charge, Sunil Bansal and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, discussed various party activities on Friday.

BJP MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting. The meeting has decided to oppose the highhandedness of HYDRA. The BJP MLA and MLCs will visit the Musi Riverfront areas to interact with the people and take stock of the situation on October 23 and 24. The party will take up activities in a big way on October 25 to oppose the displacement of people in the name of Musi River beautification.

The party has decided to extend its membership drive till October 24 and deliberated on the strategies to be adopted for the ensuing local body elections and MLC elections. The party will decide its candidates for the MLC elections. It was also decided to hold similar meetings every month to discuss and prepare action plans of activities to fight the people's issues, he added.