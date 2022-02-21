TS Development model can be aped across India

Hyderabad: The Industries Minister delivered a keynote address at the Harvard India Conference-2022 on the theme, 'Turbocharging India @2030', held virtually on Sunday. During the one-hour-long session, Minister KTR highlighted the all-round development of Telangana, the Hyderabad IT ecosystem, friendly industrial policies and investment opportunities existing in the State.

The Minister started his speech by stating, "If I want to talk about Turbocharging India @2030, I should speak about Turbocharging Telangana since 2014. By 2030, I want to witness an India that leads the world, in almost every category. I strongly believe that cues for "Turbocharging India @2030 can be had from "Turbocharged Telangana since 2014."

Rao said the schemes and policies in Telangana should be executed across the country to speed up the development wheel of India. "What Telangana has done, can be done at the national-level too. Telangana model of development can be replicated across India, for sure," said KTR. The Minister said that the State government's effective policy design and implementation, equal focus on rural and urban development, vision towards three 'I's - Infrastructure development, Inclusive Growth and Innovation helped the youngest State of India achieve remarkable progress in just seven years.

"It used to be said earlier that what Bengal thinks today is what the country thinks tomorrow, but in the modern context, it is what Telangana thinks today influences the country tomorrow," he said. He said Telangana achieved the third rank in the country in terms of percentage increase in GSDP at current prices between 2014-15 and 2020-21. "The NITI Aayog report says that the GSDP of Telangana by provisional estimates was Rs 9.80 lakh crore, an increase of 94 per cent from its 2014-15 value," he said.

The Minister highlighted that Hyderabad has emerged as a global hub for some of the most marquee names from the IT world. "You will be amazed to learn that the five most valued tech companies of the world, namely Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook, each of them has their second-largest presence anywhere in the world outside their headquarters in the US is in our city of Hyderabad," KTR said.

The Minister said that Telangana was the only State in the country that supplies 24/7 uninterrupted power to all three sectors - domestic, agriculture and industry.