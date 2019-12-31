TS Govt asked to clear fee reimbursements

Dharna Chowk: The Convener of Republic Party of India for Telugu states, Shiva Nageshwar Goud, has demanded that the Telangana government release pending fee reimbursement scholarships immediately. He was speaking at the one-day hunger strike by RPI leaders on Tuesday, protesting delay in the release of fee reimbursement scholarships.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Shiva Nageshwar Rao Goud said that the state government owed about Rs 2,400 crore to colleges for fee reimbursement scholarships and expressed concerns that poor students may discontinue their studies if the fees were not paid in time.

Many students who had completed their courses were yet to receive their certificates from private colleges as managements were demanding fees from them to get their certificates. He warned that the party would stage large-scale protests if the pending scholarships were not released at the earliest.

RPI state vice-president A Shravan Kumar, state president for labour wing Devender, RPI leaders Srinivas, Rakesh Kumar, Ratna Prasad, Shyam, Rakesh and others participated in the hunger strike.