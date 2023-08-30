TS govt to organise closing ceremony of I- Day Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the closing ceremony of “Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu” which will be held on September 01 at Hitech City.

A high-level review meeting was held today at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on the arrangements for the celebrations. The Chief Secretary said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be the Chief Guest. State ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, chairmen of various corporations, Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairmen, ZPTCs and Mandal Parishad presidents will also attend.

Santhi Kumari instructed the State Culture Department to organise cultural programmes on the occasion of the conclusion the Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Police and civic authorities have been asked to make foolproof arrangements for the event. Traffic diversions will be enforced on the busy Hitech City zone on the programme day.