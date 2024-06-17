38 pc professionals ranked data quality as key barrier to AI adoption

New Delhi: About 38 per cent of IT professionals, who have trust in the quality of data and training used in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, ranked data quality as a major barrier to AI adoption, second only to security and privacy risks, a new report showed.

According to SolarWinds, despite a near-unanimous desire to adopt AI technology, very few IT professionals have confidence in their organisation’s readiness to integrate AI, pointing to limitations in data and infrastructure and security concerns.

“While talk of AI has dominated the industry, IT leaders and teams recognise the outsize risks of the still-developing technology, heightened by the rush to build AI quickly rather than smartly,” said Krishna Sai, SVP, Technology and Engineering at SolarWinds.

“With the proper internal systems in place and by prioritising security, fairness, and transparency while building AI, these technologies can serve as a valuable advisor and coworker to overworked teams,” he added.

The report surveyed nearly 700 IT professionals about their views on AI.

Moreover, the report found that about 46 per cent want their organisation to move faster in implementing AI despite costs, challenges, and concerns, but only 43 per cent were confident that their company’s databases can meet the increased needs of AI.

About 41 per cent said they have had negative experiences. Of those, privacy concerns (48 per cent) and security risks (43 per cent) were most often cited as the reasons, according to the report.

In addition, the report mentioned that IT professionals called for increased government regulations to address concerns regarding security (72 per cent) and privacy (64 per cent).