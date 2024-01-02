TS IPS officers celebrate New Year

Hyderabad: The Telangana police celebrated the New Year with a gala event under the aegis of the IPS Officers' Association at the Police Mess here on Monday.

Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta cut the cake along with officers. Addressing them, he said the Telangana police have always been a role model for the country; and will continue to work at the same level to ensure the safety of the people of the State.

Gupta, who greeted all officers, said, "I wish you all a very happy, prosperous, and healthy New Year." He spoke about the collective achievements of the State police. "The Telangana police have always been at the forefront in the country. We have worked as a team; teamwork always pays off."

Recalling the peaceful conduct of elections, Bonalu and Dasara in 2023 without any untoward incident, the DGP said the police will continue to work in the same vigilant manner in 2024. He urged officers to focus more on cybercrime, drug peddling, and women's safety. He advised them to take special measures to ensure the safety of people and traffic management. The DGP suggested that the police should be more closely associated with people at the rural level.

Gupta stressed the need to use technology to make policing more transparent and democratic. He said, "People are our strength. Their safety is our primary goal. We will work with the same dedication in the new year and showcase the performance of the police once again. The glory of Telangana Police as the best police force in the country should always remain."

Road Safety Authority chairman Anjani Kumar, Home Secretary Jithender, and Intelligence Chief B Shivadhar Reddy were among the dignitaries present.