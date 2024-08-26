  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TS UTF to hold round table conference

TS UTF to hold round table conference
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) will be organising a round table conference on Monday to discuss...

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) will be organising a round table conference on Monday to discuss various problems faced by Gurukul schools across the State.

During the conference, the adjustment of working hours will be discussed, particularly the shift from the original Gurukul timings of 8 am to 4 pm, which had previously been changed to 9 am to 4:30 pm. The TS UTF State Committee, along with educationists, child psychologists, child rights activists, and representatives from parents, students, and teachers' unions, will convene to discuss the impracticality of the new working hours. They aim to propose more reasonable hours to the government that align with the psychological needs of the students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X