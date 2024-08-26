Live
TS UTF to hold round table conference
Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) will be organising a round table conference on Monday to discuss various problems faced by Gurukul schools across the State.
During the conference, the adjustment of working hours will be discussed, particularly the shift from the original Gurukul timings of 8 am to 4 pm, which had previously been changed to 9 am to 4:30 pm. The TS UTF State Committee, along with educationists, child psychologists, child rights activists, and representatives from parents, students, and teachers' unions, will convene to discuss the impracticality of the new working hours. They aim to propose more reasonable hours to the government that align with the psychological needs of the students.